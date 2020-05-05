Quarantine has not been easy for any of us we get it but something gotta give. A college professor for the University Of Miami allegedly was fired after a Zoom class when one of his students spotted porn bookmarked on his computer. The class was supposed to be focused on business class but was actually more focused on the professor’s business LOL!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

College Professor Fired After Students Spot Porn On His Computer During Zoom Lecture [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Written By: Weso Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: