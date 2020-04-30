CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

H-Town Link Up: Beyoncé Joins Megan Thee Stallion For The ‘Savage’ Remix

Hot Girl summer might be canceled, but new music is most definitely not! Beyoncé linked up with her Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion to get on her latest hit “Savage”.

Meg has been adamant in the past on her love for Beyonce as she grew up listening to the Queen’s music. This is the two first time these two have linked on a song and we hope it won’t be the last, because this song is some HEAT!

Who knew that the B in Beyoncé stood for bars?! Watch the full video below and let us know what you thought on our social media pages!

SEE ALSO: Facebook Announces Virtual College Commencement Speaker, ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ Actor Dead at 53 [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: It’s LIT: Travis Scott’s ‘Astronomical’ Event On Fortnite Draws More Than 12M Concurrent Viewers [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

All The Photos Of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 2020 Oscars Party We Could Find

7 photos Launch gallery

All The Photos Of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 2020 Oscars Party We Could Find

Continue reading All The Photos Of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 2020 Oscars Party We Could Find

All The Photos Of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 2020 Oscars Party We Could Find

[caption id="attachment_838850" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty[/caption] Jay-Z and Beyoncé are the A-list couple everyone wants to hang out with—including the Hollywood set. While they themselves didn’t attend the Academy Awards, their annual Gold Party was once again the star-studded event to get into. While the Vanity Fair Oscar party is still the traditional go-to event, The Carters’ festivities are where it really goes down. And the guest list is even more exclusive than Roc Nation’s annual Grammy Brunch. This year it was held at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Some of those in attendance included Rihanna, Travis Scott, their homie Reese Witherspoon, Adele, their sometimes friend Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, Sean “Love” Combs, Anthony Anderson and much many more. E! Online had a snitch source in the party who offered up some intel, because you care: The theme of the party was also was also a representation of Houston and Brooklyn, where both Jay and Beyoncé are from. There were pool tables set up and it was made to feel like a dive bar,” the insider tells E! News. “It wasn’t overly extravagant and it seemed like they wanted everyone to feel casual.” The source adds, “They played a lot of ’90s music throwbacks and throwbacks of their own hits including ‘Empire State of Mind,’ and ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Crazy in Love.'” From Lenny S’s IG we gather Questlove was DJ’ing (as well as DJ Clark Kent). Because the Carters wanted to keep it classy, and private, there are no official photos as of yet—and posting to social media not allowed. So until Bey let’s loose clips on her website, we’ll have to manage with photos that crept onto social media via the invited guests and enterprising fans. We compiled them for you below.  

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

 

H-Town Link Up: Beyoncé Joins Megan Thee Stallion For The ‘Savage’ Remix  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Three 6 Mafia & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony IG Live…
 2 hours ago
04.30.20
2016 Toronto International Film Festival - 'The Birth Of A Nation' Premiere
Gabrielle Union Advises Young Ayesha Curry To Date…
 14 hours ago
04.29.20
DaBaby “Can’t Stop,” The Game Ft. Nipsey Hussle…
 16 hours ago
04.30.20
Ubisoft Announces Viking-Themed ‘Assassin’s Creed Vahalla’ Is The…
 19 hours ago
04.30.20
Photos
Close