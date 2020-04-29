Ubisoft Announces Viking-Themed ‘Assassin’s Creed Vahalla’ Is The Next Chapter In The Franchise

Ubisoft has officially announced the next historical time period gamers will experiencing when the game makes it return.
Today (Apr.29), Ubisoft’s worst-kept secret about the long-running video game franchise has been confirmed. The next installment will be Viking-themed and will be called Assassin’s Creed Vahalla. We know this much thanks to the teaser image created acclaimed Australian contemporary digital artist, Kode Abdo, also known as Bosslogic.
The image pictured above features a bearded Viking warrior clutching an ax that bears the famed symbol of the Assassins.
I had the extraordinary opportunity to work on one of my favorite video game franchises this year, Assassin’s Creed, and I’m beyond excited to finally be able to share this with all of you! @Ubisoft has done it again, and this time around they are taking us to the harsh, unforgiving—albeit breathtaking world of the Vikings. It was truly an honor for my team and I to be a part of this new chapter. The official debut trailer will drop worldwide tomorrow, so make sure you’re tuned into @assassinscreed_us to check it out! Don’t miss it! #AssassinsCreed Ps. Thank you all so much for tuning in especially the ones that stuck the whole way through, love you all! 😁
Fans of the franchise got to watch Abdo create the teaser image live on Twitch, Mixer, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. They later shared the complete video for those who missed the live stream.
Today’s event served as a precursor for tomorrow’s big Assassin’s Creed Valhalla full reveal where we should learn more about the game as far as story, gameplay, how it looks, and release date. We fully expect it to follow Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s RPG-like style that we loved and broke down in our full review of the game.
We are excited about the next grand story in the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Be sure to check back in with Hip-Hop Wired for our breakdown of tomorrow’s reveal.
Photo: Ubisoft /Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
