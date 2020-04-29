Hot Girl summer might be canceled but new music is most definitely not! Beyonce linked up with Houston Hottie Megan Thee Stallion to get on her latest hit ‘Savage‘.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Meg has been adamant in the past on her love for Beyonce as she grew up listening to the Queen’s music. This is the two first time collabing on a song and we hope it won’t be the last, because this song is some HEAT! Not only was it already a hit prior to Queen B getting on it, Beyonce made her presence and brought it to another level.
The two Houston natives had to do it one time for H-Town! Listen to the full song below.
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO WIZ LIVE HERE
11 Times Megan Thee Stallion Proved She's THEE Hot Girl
11 Times Megan Thee Stallion Proved She's THEE Hot Girl
1.1 of 11
2.2 of 11
3.3 of 11
4.4 of 11
5.5 of 11
6.6 of 11
7.7 of 11
8.8 of 11
9.9 of 11
10.10 of 11
11.11 of 11
The Latest:
- H-Town Link Up: Beyonce Hops On The Remix Of ‘Savage’ With Megan Thee Stallion
- Babyface announces Instagram Live Mothers Day Special
- Facebook Announces Virtual College Commencement Speaker, ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ Actor Dead at 53 [VIDEO]
- It’s LIT: Travis Scott’s ‘Astronomical’ Event On Fortnite Draws More Than 12M Concurrent Viewers [VIDEO]
- Angie’s Motivation: “Whatever Is Triggering You Right Now Is Teaching You Something You Need” [VIDEO]
- Here’s What You Missed If You Didn’t Log In To Curves En Blanc (Slay & Stay)
- Could Angela Simmons Be The Next Big Skincare Mogul?
- Megan Thee Stallion Host Online Party For Cancer Patients
- Cincinnati: City Council Held A Meeting To Discuss Budget!
- ‘I Ain’t Mad At Ya’ – Kentucky Governor Apologizes After Tupac Shakur Files For Unemployment
H-Town Link Up: Beyonce Hops On The Remix Of ‘Savage’ With Megan Thee Stallion was originally published on 1039hiphop.com