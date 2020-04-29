CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Babyface announces Instagram Live Mothers Day Special

 

Babyface One More Time Experience Columbus

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

 

After the epic face-off with Teddy Riley, babyface has seen an uptake in his streaming numbers. Although he initially didn’t care to do the online battle his good friend LA Ried and Puffy convinced him it was necessary for the culture. AND I am so glad they did. If you’ve been missing meaningful R&B music these days be on the lookout for new music from the legendary crooner as well as a very special Mother’s day live show!

via Grio

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds appeared on The View to discuss his recent bout with the coronavirus, his epic Instagram Live battle with Teddy Riley, and how “Waiting to Exhale” will be a part of the Mother’s Day celebration.

The 11-time Grammy singer and songwriter was the virtual guest on Tuesday’s chatfest. He described returning from Vegas with a scratchy throat. When his doctor checked him out, he said it could be bacterial. The R&B icon chose not to take any chances and self-quarantined right away.

Source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Babyface One More Time Experience Columbus
Babyface announces Instagram Live Mothers Day Special
 21 mins ago
04.29.20
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Host Online Party For Cancer…
 4 hours ago
04.29.20
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony vs Three 6 Mafia Instagram Live…
 19 hours ago
04.29.20
Wendy Williams Thinks André Leon Talley Doesn’t Have…
 23 hours ago
04.29.20
Photos
Close