Bone Thugs-N-Harmony vs Three 6 Mafia Instagram Live Battle To Take Place 8pm Thursday

93.5 KDAY Presents 2019 Krush Groove Concert

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Krayzie Bone took to Instagram to announce a Bone Thugs-N-Harmony vs Three 6 Mafia Instagram Live battle for 8pm this Thursday.

“Celebrating over 50 combined years of hits… Don’t miss this celebration!”

Word has it, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia allegedly had a beef in early 1990s after members of Three 6 accused them of stealing their style. Years ago, Krayzie Bone cleared that up saying they were just “young” and there was no actual beef going on.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony vs Three 6 Mafia Instagram Live Battle To Take Place 8pm Thursday  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

