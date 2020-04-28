CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Philly Cop Shows Off His Dance Moves [Video]

It is true the police really do watch these artists every move. A prime example of that is a Philadelphia Police officer who walks up to Philly artist @1xboom and shows him his best impersonation to his dance. The reaction by @1xboom and his friends might be the funniest part.

Related: Philly Cops Tackle Man Off The Bus For Not Wearing A Mask [Video]

Related: Philly Woman Holds Up Traffic To Buy Some Ice Cream [Video]

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

Philly Cop Shows Off His Dance Moves [Video]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Host Online Party For Cancer…
 1 hour ago
04.29.20
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony vs Three 6 Mafia Instagram Live…
 16 hours ago
04.29.20
Wendy Williams Thinks André Leon Talley Doesn’t Have…
 20 hours ago
04.29.20
XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Asks Judge To Be Freed…
 20 hours ago
04.29.20
Photos
Close