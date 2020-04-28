Cincinnati: Today Is Primary Election Day!!!

Today is Primary election day in Cincinnati. All you have to do is drop your ballot in the dropbox!
Via FOX19
The deadline to mail absentee ballots has ended. They were due to be postmarked by Monday. Voters can also bring ballots to county boards of elections until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. They all have secure drop boxes. To find your local board of elections, go to www.VoteOhio.gov In-person voting is only available Tuesday to people with disabilities who require in-person voting and those who do not have a home mailing address.
