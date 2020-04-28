Bone Thugs & Harmony Verzuz 36 Mafia Thursday!

Are you ready for the next round of celebrity face-offs? After last week’s battle between Teddy Riley and Babyface the next Instagram battled has been announced and slated for Thursday! I’m so glad that these opportunities are available to us to relive musical history live with the artist!

Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are next up in the popular Instagram series “Verzuz Battle”. Represented by DJ Paul and Krayzie Bone, respectively, the dueling DJs will go hit-for-hit this Thursday, April 30th, at 8 pm ET.

Over the past month, “Verzuz Battles” have become a hip-hop pandemic institution. What began as a one-off between Swizz Beatz and Timbaland has morphed into one of the most vital expressions of quarantine rap culture, and since then we’ve seen heavyweight bouts between RZA and DJ Premier, Hit-Boy and Boi-1da, T-Pain and Lil’ John, and more, including a record-setting session between Teddy Riley and Babyface that nearly broke Instagram.

