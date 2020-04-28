CLOSE
Oh Ok?!: Kylie Jenner Twerkin’ By The Pool [Video]

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott For GQ

Source: Paola Kudacki / Paola Kudacki For GQ

Kylie Jenner has been staying healthy during the quarantine by working out, eating clean & twerkin’?! Ms. Jenner was on TikTok with her friend making funny videos by the pool where we gotta glimpse of her twerkin’ skills. Ok Kylie we see you!!

What would you rate this twerk out of 10?

