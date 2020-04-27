Episodes three and four of the ESPN x Netflix Michael Jordan Doc, The Last Dance arrived last night, and it focused on Dennis “The Worm” Rodman, the “Zen Master” Phil Jackson, and the “Bad Boys” Detroit Pistons.

Just like last week, The Fumble’s hosts Chris Clarke (@CK2K) and Jackie Rae (@JRaeTheFanatic) return to discuss all of the sports tea we learned from the fantastic documentary that highlights the 1998 Chicago Bulls run to their final championship. Episode three focuses on the wild child Dennis Rodman and his rise from poverty to becoming one of the NBA’s best on-ball defenders and rebounders. It also details Rodman’s unusual Las Vegas vacation and how he got close with Phil Jackson and Michael Jordan during Scottie Pippen’s absence due to injury.

Episode four was solely dedicated to Jordan’s determination to beat his rivals the Detroit Pistons and get to the promised land. There is also still beef simmering between the two teams.

Following each episode of The Last Dance, The Fumble will air #AfterTheDance for their “post-game” like gab session to discuss what we just witnessed and to highlight social media reactions. You can watch the first episode of #AfterTheDance below and before to check back in with Hip-Hop Wired every Monday for The Fumble’s #AfterTheDance recaps.

—

Photo: JEFF HAYNES / Getty

#AfterTheLastDance: ‘The Fumble’ Recaps Dennis Rodman’s Vegas Vacation, Phil Jackson & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 22 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: