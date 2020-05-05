CLOSE
Eye Emoji: Young Jeezy & Fiance Jeannie Talkin’ Dirty On The Gram

Young Jeezy & Jeannie Mai

Source: Getty / Getty

Young Jeezy has recently proposed to his girlfriend Jeannie Mai. It is safe to say they have been celebrating all quarantine together (WINK WINK). Jeannie was catching some sun and posted a photo of her in a bikini tanning where Young Jeezy had to let the world know what went down after!

The snowman must’ve melted because it’s getting hot in here!!

