This is just sad you have it Miami, Florida hasn’t had any killings or shootings in weeks but here in Cincinnati people continue to get shot. Help to me understand how?

Now a 21 year old has been shot in the parking lot of a nursing home.

Via FOX19

Officers responded to a report about 1 a.m. of a person shot in the parking lot at 10722 Wyscarver Road, according to news release from Sharonville Police. The man who was shot was followed to that location by “unknown persons” and was shot while in the parking lot waiting to drop off food to his girlfriend, according to police. The suspects followed the man from the scene after the shooting, their news release states. He was able to get away and drive to a local hospital.

Cincinnati: Young Man Shot In The Parking Lot Of A Nursing Home was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: