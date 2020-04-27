CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

R Kellys Ex Gets Candid On New YouTube Show

R. Kelly The Buffet

Source: R. Kelly The Buffet / R. Kelly The Buffet

 

So it looks like R.Kellys Ex Azriel Clary has decided to sidestep Lifetime and go her own route in telling her story in her own words about her 5-year relationship with R.Kelly. She took to Instagram to talk all about her new Youtube series that tells her truth in her own words. She goes on to say that she isn’t doing this to hurt anyone but merely to find healing in sharing her truth.

This is sure to be juicy and DAMNING for Robert’s legal issues! What are your thoughts? Check out the intro to her video below.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Trending
Trending
NBA Reportedly Allowing Team Facilities To Reopen
 20 hours ago
04.26.20
NBA Youngboy’s “38 Baby 2” 1st Week Sales???
 21 hours ago
04.26.20
Trending
Trending
French Montana Says No Beef With Young Thug…
 21 hours ago
04.26.20
Lizzo & Sza Mediate On IG Live Together
 21 hours ago
04.26.20
Photos
Close