R Kellys Ex Gets Candid On New YouTube Show

So it looks like R.Kellys Ex Azriel Clary has decided to sidestep Lifetime and go her own route in telling her story in her own words about her 5-year relationship with R.Kelly. She took to Instagram to talk all about her new Youtube series that tells her truth in her own words. She goes on to say that she isn’t doing this to hurt anyone but merely to find healing in sharing her truth.

This is sure to be juicy and DAMNING for Robert’s legal issues! What are your thoughts? Check out the intro to her video below.

