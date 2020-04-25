CLOSE
Back In The Trap: Ashanti Shows Off Ample Assets In Daisy Dukes & Teeny Bikini Top

The 39-year-old singer and entrepreneur is keeping busy on both the music and fashion front, and she's "Always On Time" in showing off her toned curves.

Ashanti Performs At Hammersmith Apollo

Source: Jim Dyson / Getty

Ashanti is a Grammy Award-winning and platinum-selling recording artist that has her own hits while lending her vocals to some of Hip-Hop’s lasting tracks of the 21st Century. However, the songstress and businesswoman is just as known for her flawless good looks and ample assets, which she showed off yet again in a skimpy outfit that proves she’s “Always On Time” to thirst trap properly.

The curvy 39-year-old star is posted a trio of images of her in a pair of Daisy Dukes shorts and a bikini top that’s doing the job despite its small size.

In one of the images, Ashanti shows off one of her t-shirts from her private merch line as well. With her toned abs and glowing skin, the ageless entertainer looks just as fresh-faced as she did when she burst onto the scene in the early part of the century.

Check out Ashanti in all her thirst trapping glory in the images below.

View this post on Instagram

🍭🍭🍭

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

Brown sugar… 🤎 #AshantiMerch

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

Around the way girl..

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Photo: Getty

Back In The Trap: Ashanti Shows Off Ample Assets In Daisy Dukes & Teeny Bikini Top  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

