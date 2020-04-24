Y’all Please Do Not Bathe In, Drink Or Inject Lysol. Like Ever.

The morning after y’all’s president got on television and ridiculously suggested that getting an “injection” of “disinfectant knocks [the coronaravirus] out in a minute,’ the makers of Lysol have issued a statement to dispel Trump’s unfounded and bizarre statements.

According to NBC News, the company is setting the record straight by essentially warning Americans about the dangers of listening to the president’s advice: JUST DON’T DO IT.

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),” said a spokesperson for Reckitt Benckiser, the United Kingdom-based owner of Lysol, issued in a statement to the network.

“As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information,” the statement continued, adding that the company believes it has a “responsibility in providing consumers with access to accurate, up-to-date information as advised by leading public health experts.”

As NBC News noted, while Trump did not mention Lysol by name, during his daily COVID-19 White House briefings, he pondered that if these types of cleansers worked so well to kill to the virus on surfaces, why can’t we inject them inside of our bodies to rid ourselves of the disease.

“I see the disinfectant where it knocks [the coronavirus] out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it’d be interesting to check that.”

“It gets in the lungs and does a tremendous number on the lungs.” Trump suggests injecting #coronavirus patients with #disinfectant or “very powerful light,” alarming experts. More @business: https://t.co/GeK9PMU0KV #CoronavirusUSA pic.twitter.com/DOOXCkgNt9 — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) April 24, 2020

Would it? Not to me. Disinfectant is a toxic chemical…that could kill us. Inject it in our veins???

Plenty of health experts have sounded off about these erroneous and dangerous comments, including CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta told Anderson Cooper on Thursday that none of this needs to be studied.

“He also said it needs to be studied. Actually, it doesn’t. I mean we know the answer to this one. I think everybody would know that that would be dangerous and counter-productive.”

Now, I know some of you may have grown up putting a little bleach in your bathwater, but bathing in it is harmful too. It can irritate your skin and according to Clorox, “Using a bleach and water solution for bathing is not approved by the EPA and should not be done.”

If you really want to protect yourself from the coronavirus, the first step is to stop believing these myths (like putting a blowdryer up your nose will kill the virus) and conspiracy theories (like this whole pandemic is caused by 5G) because they are only going to make you more vulnerable to contracting the virus. The best and scientifically proven methods to lower your risk include: social distancing, staying quarantined in your house, washing your hands frequently, keeping your hands away from your face, disinfect the surfaces in your house daily and wearing your face mask in public.

Dassit.

LEARN MORE about the coronavirus epidemic, how to protect yourself, symptoms and more at cdc.gov.

