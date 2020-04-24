This weekend Atlanta will open back up for business but Jermaine Dupri thinks it is way too soon. He is urging residents to remain home at all costs.

As spotted on TMZ the famed producer feels a serious way about his hometown lifting the ban in the 404. Today the city will reopen barbershops, nail salons, tattoo parlors, bowling alleys and a multitude of other businesses. While the area has shown a decline in positive cases of COVID-19 Dupri made it clear that the people need to remain patient. He made a very lengthy video to explain his position.

In an almost eight minute clip JD was clearly speaking from his heart. “First of all I’m not excited and that’s why I have this mask on. I feel like for the first time in four weeks that my chances of getting sick are greater” he revealed. “The image that we have in this city, I don’t like. I don’t like the way people think our minds move and the way people are like basically shortchanging us to make us look like we just a bunch of dumb ass ni***s out here running around happy to spend money [on] drugs, strip clubs and you know, just blow sh*t.”

He went on theorize that the reopening does not have the people’s welfare in mind. “If places are open, let them be open,” he continued. “And let them feel that black dollar too. Another thing that we ignore in this city is that fact that the city moves by the black dollar. Y’all ain’t gotta spend y’all money man. I know everybody tired of being cooped in the house, but on some real shit man don’t die cause you’re bored,” he said. “All I’m saying is people don’t fall for the okie doke.”

Jermaine isn’t the only celebrity who is not in favor of opening outside. Killer Mike has confirmed his barber shop will remain closed. Additionally T.I. and Ludacris has voiced their concerns to people of color that home is the best place to be.

You can watch JD’s video below.

Photo: Getty Images

Jermaine Dupri Urges All ATLiens To Stay Inside Even Though Outside Is Now Open [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Martin Berrios Posted April 24, 2020

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: