Congrats to the Cincinnati Bengals on selecting Joe Burrow in the first round NFL 2020 draft.

General Manager Duke Tobin made the pick virtually in the league’s first-ever remote draft, a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.“It’s a dream come true,” Burrow told ESPN after the pick.He later tweeted : “Enough talk. Time to get to work.”Head coach Zac Taylor called Burrow a “proven winner” with a high football IQ and an “earned confidence.” Via FOX19

Cincinnati Bengals: Select Joe Burrow With First Round Draft Pick!!! was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 4 hours ago

