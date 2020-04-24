CLOSE
Cincinnati Bengals: Select Joe Burrow With First Round Draft Pick!!!

Congrats to the Cincinnati Bengals on selecting Joe Burrow in the first round NFL 2020 draft.

General Manager Duke Tobin made the pick virtually in the league’s first-ever remote draft, a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.“It’s a dream come true,” Burrow told ESPN after the pick.He later tweeted: “Enough talk. Time to get to work.”Head coach Zac Taylor called Burrow a “proven winner” with a high football IQ and an “earned confidence.” Via FOX19

