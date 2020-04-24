Congrats to the Cincinnati Bengals on selecting Joe Burrow in the first round NFL 2020 draft.
General Manager Duke Tobin made the pick virtually in the league’s first-ever remote draft, a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.“It’s a dream come true,” Burrow told ESPN after the pick.He later tweeted: “Enough talk. Time to get to work.”Head coach Zac Taylor called Burrow a “proven winner” with a high football IQ and an “earned confidence.” Via FOX19
Cincinnati Bengals: Select Joe Burrow With First Round Draft Pick!!! was originally published on rnbcincy.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz: