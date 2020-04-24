Will Diddy & Dr.Dre Go Head to Head On Next Verzuz Battle?

I can think of quite a few artists that I would love to see go head to head on a Verzuz; but if they bring out Dr.Dre to battle Diddy! I’m probably going to buy a Frank Lucas Mink Coat and Hat and sit front row in front of my phone for that heavy hitter battle!

via Grio

Fans have been begging to see Dr. Dre and Diddy go head to head in a clash of the titans and now Timbaland has issued a response on if such an undertaking is even a possibility.

One of the silver linings of the nationwide shelter-at-home mandates is the innovative ways that creatives and celebrities have found to keep the masses entertained while they’re stuck at home. And a clear highlight of the new remote viewing entertainment craze Timbaland and Swizz Beatz‘s new “Verzuz” series that pits music heavyweights against each other compete for who has the most impressive catalog of hits.

