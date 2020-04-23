Angie’s Morning Motivation: Why You Always Need To Trust Your Wings [VIDEO]

Every morning Angie Ange starts the show with her Morning Motivation, and with this quote, she wants people not to be afraid of “the branch breaking”. The human spirit is strong and we have the ability to persevere. You sometimes need to break off that branch and “trust your wings.”

“A bird sitting on a tree is never afraid of the branch breaking, because her trust is not on the branch but on it’s own wings. Always believe in yourself” – Unknown

