Charlie Wilson Performs At-Home Music Video Of His Hits With NeNe Leakes, Letoya Luckett & More!

Charlie Wilson With Special Guest Fantasia

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

Charlie Wilson teams up with NeNe Leakes, Letoya Luckett and a few more heavy hitters to perform a medley of hits including “‘I’m Blessed,” “Forever Valentine,” and “Outstanding” for the ‘Saving Our Selves: BET COVID-19 Relief Effort’ special. Check out the video below. If you want to check out more from the ‘Saving Our Selves: BET COVID-19 Relief Effort’ click here

