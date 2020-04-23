Charlie Wilson teams up with NeNe Leakes, Letoya Luckett and a few more heavy hitters to perform a medley of hits including “‘I’m Blessed,” “Forever Valentine,” and “Outstanding” for the ‘Saving Our Selves: BET COVID-19 Relief Effort’ special. Check out the video below. If you want to check out more from the ‘Saving Our Selves: BET COVID-19 Relief Effort’ click here

RELATED: Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Asks Citizens To Stay Home Despite Governor Kemp’s Decision

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @majicatl

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Charlie Wilson Performs At-Home Music Video Of His Hits With NeNe Leakes, Letoya Luckett & More! was originally published on majicatl.com

Written By: Blogzworth Posted April 23, 2020

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: