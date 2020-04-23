WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 23, 2020: Small Businesses Shorted — Coronavirus Update — Rodney Reed Revisited

CLOSE
1. African American Democrat Resigned As State Rep After Endorsement Of Trump

What You Need To Know:

A week after endorsing the re-election of Donald Trump, African American politician Vernon Jones has resigned from his Georgia State office. 

2. Coronavirus Chronicles: Myra J

What You Need To Know:

Let’s face it, COVID-19, forced us into a lifestyle that we were not prepared for.  The first week it was a novelty. 

3. Coronavirus Update: Report On Pandemic’s Impact On African Americans Delayed

What You Need To Know: 

A lack of information is causing a delay in the release of data on race and COVID-19 by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The CMS announced the “comprehensive analysis” won’t be released until early May.

4. Rodney Reed Update

What You Need To Know:

The prosecutor in the case against Rodney Reed has filed a response to Reed’s fight for freedom in the murder of Stacey Stites — he says he did not commit. 

5. Study: Multi-Million Dollar Companies Received American Taxpayer Money Meant For Struggling Small Businesses

What You Need To Know:

An investigation by Popular Information revealed that at least 30 businesses that received millions of dollars in the Paycheck Protection Program, paid CEO salaries all over $1 million.

