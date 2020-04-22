One year ago, when life resembled something familiar, Trey Songz shocked fans when he revealed he had fathered a child. He announced via social media, but the post just gave us a small glimpse at his baby boy but nothing about the woman with whom he had procreated. Fast-forward some months, amid a full on pandemic, and Trey has finally introduced us to the woman who carried his child.

In a praising social media post, Trey revealed “Noah’s Mumma” a beautiful curly haired cutie who seems to appreciate her privacy.

“I’m obsessed; we did that, YOU did that! You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extra’s very gracefully. I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Mumma,” he captioned a series of photos of Noah and his mom at Noah’s first birthday celebration.

In another post, he doted over his son, who he says changed his life. “I love you Noah. I thank God for bringing you to me at a time I needed your love the most. 1 year passed unbelievably fast but within the first second of meeting you, I knew you would be the light of my life until I take my last breath. Happy Birthday son.”

Little is known about Noah’s mummie. While her identity hasn’t been confirmed, fans thing her name is Caro Colon, according to Bossip.

Glad to see Trey in a better space in his life and showing his appreciation for the mother of child.

This Curly Haired Cutie Is The Mother Of Trey Songz’s Child was originally published on hellobeautiful.com