Kanye & Chic-fil-A Provides 300,000 Meals

Kanye West’s charitable collaboration with Chic-fil-A has helped provide 300,000 meals to the needy in Los Angeles.

The hip-hop superstar namechecked the fast-food firm in his 2019 track “Closed On Sunday,” and partnered with them to help Christian non-profit the Los Angeles Dream Center provide food and other items to those in need since March.

According to Fox News, Dream Center founder Matthew Barnett thanked Kanye and the firm for helping him and his team provide around 11,000 meals a day since first receiving donations – transforming the organization into a hub for those in financial difficulty due to COVID-19.

