CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: CPS Giving Out Free Computers Today To Seniors

Cps is doing wonders for the kids… They are giving out free computers to the seniors starting today.computers can pick them up between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Via: FOX19

Here are the locations:

  • Aiken New Tech High School, 5641 Belmont Avenue, 45224
  • Midway School, 3156 Glenmore Avenue, 45211
  • Shroder High School, 5030 Duck Creek Road, 45227
  • Woodward Career Technical High School, 7005 Reading Road, 45237

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital


 

Cincinnati: CPS Giving Out Free Computers Today To Seniors  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
McDonald’s To Offer Free “Thank You Meals” To…
 19 hours ago
04.22.20
Ya Think?: New York’s Summer Jam 2020 Postponed…
 20 hours ago
04.22.20
HHW Gaming Review: ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare…
 20 hours ago
04.22.20
Lisa Raye: The Kardashians Changed The Acceptable Shape…
 22 hours ago
04.21.20
Photos
Close