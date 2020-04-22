Cincinnati: CPS Giving Out Free Computers Today To Seniors

Cps is doing wonders for the kids… They are giving out free computers to the seniors starting today.computers can pick them up between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Via: FOX19 Here are the locations:

Aiken New Tech High School, 5641 Belmont Avenue, 45224

Midway School, 3156 Glenmore Avenue, 45211

Shroder High School, 5030 Duck Creek Road, 45227

Woodward Career Technical High School, 7005 Reading Road, 45237



Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 4 hours ago

