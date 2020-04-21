You Will Never Guess How Much Weed Wiz Khalifa Has Smoked During Quarantine [VIDEO]

Wiz Khalifa joined J Nicks for Quarantine & Conversations to talk about how he’s been handling life during quarantine and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wiz dropped gems from working on his new album, talked about watching girls twerk on Quarantine Radio with his son and breaks down how much weed he has smoked since quarantine started. The amount is ridiculous lol. Check out the video below…

You Will Never Guess How Much Weed Wiz Khalifa Has Smoked During Quarantine

