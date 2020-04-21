Here’s How To Make Halle Berry’s Affordable DIY Quarantine Face Mask

It’s no secret that Halle Berry’s Instagram account is a glorious thing!

Since she got hip to social media, the Oscar winner, who is usually private, has used the ‘Gram to let us in a little…and we’re grateful for it! From her fashion, those amazing vacations and her Fitness Fridays, sis is a source of inspiration, glamour and even jealousy. (Every time we see the 53-year-old’s abs, we get six-pack envy.)

But what I love about her is how during the quarantine, she is letting us in even more, especially with her skincare routine, cause sis has fantastic skin and I want to know all of her secrets.

Now this time around, the mother of two is giving us her DIY face mask recipe via the Instagram page of Respin, Halle’s digital health and wellness community she dropped in February.

Even better? Her recipe includes everyday things that many of us already have in the house. And if you don’t have them, these items are inexpensive and you can buy them during your next grocery run. (Just don’t forget your face mask)

According to the post, the mask consists of:

2 tablespoons of brewed green tea ⁣⁣

1 pinch of turmeric powder ⁣⁣

1/2 teaspoon of lemon juice⁣⁣

1/4 cup of plain yogurt ⁣⁣

I don’t know about y’all, but I have all of this at home!

The steps are pretty easy too:

Mix ingredients together and stir vigorously. ⁣⁣

Apply a generous coat and leave on for 3 min. ⁣⁣

Add a second coat and leave for 10 min. Rinse with cold water and apply moisturizer per usual

Now, on Halle’s own IG page, she wrote that the mask “brightens, tightens, reduces fine lines and enhances that natural glow.” And according to Shape Magazine, the ingredients are legit.

“Green tea contains antioxidants that are especially potent when applied topically, so it’s used in skin-care to help fight free-radical damage to your skin’s natural oils. Lemon juice brings additional antioxidants, while turmeric is anti-inflammatory and can help brighten skin. (Disclaimer: Be sure to stick to the measurements on each, since turmeric can tint skin yellow and the acid in lemon juice can damage skin, Toral Patel, M.D., a dermatologist practicing in Chicago, previously told Shape.) Finally, the DIY mask’s yogurt can help soothe irritation.”

Now if DYI isn’t your thing, no problem. Halle’s still got you. Her favorite scrub is only $28 and is already premade.

Enter: Ole Henriksen Pore-Balance Facial Sauna Scrub.

“It’s very eucalyptus-y, and you feel like these little grains — it feels like sand — you know, with attacking all this dry, dead skin and sort of sloughing that off,” Berry says in a video she posted last month, adding, “You do it until you feel like all that dead skin is gone bye-bye.”

I plan on trying both her DIY mask and this scrub: will report back soon!

BEAUTIES: What kind of DIY recipes do you use at home?

