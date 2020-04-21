CLOSE
TropHouse: Local Hero Superintendent Davenport Hand Delivers Diploma’s

Graduate receiving a diploma, close-up of hands

Source: Chad Baker/Jason Reed/Ryan McVay / Getty

Superintendent Davenport really has a heart for his students. Yesterday Gov. Dewine announced that schools would be closed for the remainder of the school year, and many students and parents across the city are disappointed and concerned about graduation celebrations. Mr.Davenport is ensuring that each graduating senior has a memorable moment by hand-delivering each diploma to over 250 graduates.

Beginning next week, Ramone Davenport will deliver diplomas to the homes of Dohn Community High School graduating seniors.

The school superintendent said that even though the dropout recovery charter program can’t hold its graduation ceremony for the thousands who normally attend, he wants his seniors to experience closure.

