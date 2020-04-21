CLOSE
Social Distance Violators Your Neighbors Are Watching & Reporting You

A lot of people are taking Governor Dewines Social Distance mandate very seriously; while others are going on with daily life as usual. The CPD is reporting a rise in police calls due to social distance violations. Some of your neighbors are even reporting you on the NextDoor social media App.

Cincinnati police report a growing number of calls over social distancing violations, while neighbors are taking to shaming each other on social media. The frequent arguments on the Nextdoor social networking service reveal a sharp divide between what some think is an innocent outdoor activity and others believe is dangerous to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

