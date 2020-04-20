Police Warn of Recent Spike in Speeding & Reckless Driving

With less traffic on the roads it’s very tempting to take advantage of the open highways. Officials are concerned about the recent increase in more drivers that are super speeders and/or driving recklessly.

According to Newser.com, the Governors Highway Safety Association reports there’s been a “severe spike” in speeding on U.S. roadways, as well as fewer crashes (due to reduced traffic), but those that are happening are more severe.

The New York Times reports that in New York City some people are even drag racing. Average speeds on the city’s highways during rush hour have increased, rising between 34 percent (Staten Island) and 85 percent (Brooklyn.) At the end of March the city also issued more than double the number of speeding tickets via automated speed cameras as it did the month prior. The BBC also reports that Greater Manchester, England saw up to 40 percent of drivers break the speed limit during the first week of April, and that number is usually closer to ten percent.

Will you slow down on the roads? For more information, click here.

Posted 21 hours ago

