CPS is taking virtual learning to the next level. They are launching CPS TV which allows students to see their work from the tv screen for those who do not have the internet.

Via FOX19

The community access channel will feature recorded online lessons presented by CPS teachers, along with other educational programming from zoos, libraries and museums. “CPS TV is another way for our students to continue learning while our schools are closed during the stay-at-home order to curb the spread of COVID-19,” said Tianay Amat, deputy superintendent.

Cincinnati Public Schools: Launching CPS TV For Students!!! was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 4 hours ago

