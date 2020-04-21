Derek Jeter Gives Up 5 Million Dollar Salary To Save Jobs

It’s going to be a long road before we get a chance to watch a MLB game. Especially since the MLB season has been suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19. WIthout money coming in the season suspension affected thousands of families. Derek Jeter steps up to the plate for his team to ensure they are paid through at least the end of May by giving up his Salary.

MIAMI — Marlins CEO Derek Jeter told team employees during a conference call Monday that he is indefinitely forgoing his salary during the coronavirus pandemic, a source told ESPN confirming multiple reports.

Jeter, who has a reported salary of $5 million annually, told members of baseball ops on the call that they will be paid through at least May 31, the source said.

