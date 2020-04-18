Beer Company Gives Beer Stimulus to Couples That Miss Wedding Date Due to COVID19

There is literally endless reason to need a drink these days, and Busch beer company is offering to foot the bill for couples who missed their wedding dates due to COVID-19. Hit your beer-drinking lovebird friends up and tell them to check this one out!

WASHINGTON (SBG) – Has your wedding been postponed due to the

If so, wants to give you the gift of a lifetime — free beer for an entire year!

Your wedding plans may be on ice for the time being, but we wanna give you a wedding gift of ice-cold Busch. FOR A YEAR.

