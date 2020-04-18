CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Beer Company Gives Beer Stimulus to Couples That Miss Wedding Date Due to COVID19

Beer Cooler

Source: Captainflash / Getty

There is literally endless reason to need a drink these days, and Busch beer company is offering to foot the bill for couples who missed their wedding dates due to COVID-19. Hit your beer-drinking lovebird friends up and tell them to check this one out!

Via WLWT

WASHINGTON (SBG) – Has your wedding been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic?

If so, Busch Beer wants to give you the gift of a lifetime — free beer for an entire year!

Your wedding plans may be on ice for the time being, but we wanna give you a wedding gift of ice-cold Busch. FOR A YEAR.

Source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
r kelly
R Kelly Trail Pushed Back Until September
 17 mins ago
04.17.20
Supafest Music Festival - Melbourne
The Game losses Record Label and Royalties In…
 24 mins ago
04.17.20
Tory Lanez “Dope Boy’s Diary,” Kehlani “Everybody Business”…
 1 day ago
04.17.20
Dame Dash Has Bad Day In Court, Calls…
 1 day ago
04.17.20
Photos
Close