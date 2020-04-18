Mason City Schools Says May Reopening Is Unlikely

Governor Dewine announced a slow reopening of the state, and parents all across the city are wondering what is next for education. Mason City Schools sent home a video to parents and students giving an update on what to expect in the coming days as they follow guidelines set out by Dewine.

Via WLWT

Leaders at Mason City Schools provided staff, families and students with updates regarding when its schools will reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

School officials said Friday that buildings will “most likely not reopen in May,” but said when schools do reopen, they have a plan to do so safely.

Superintendent Jonathan Cooper sent out a video message Friday.

“First and foremost, we miss you,” he said. “The remote learning experience, as great as it’s been, does not replace the experience that we’re able to create when we’re all together.”

Cooper said that he’s following Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s updates daily for guidance as to when schools should reopen.

Source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: