Ok ok ok, Philly is getting real creative on how to flatten the curve of the Coronavirus. We have seen many people putting on surgical masks & wear gloved to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This strategy might not ever get topped..cleaning your mail?? A Philadelphia male was spotted outside of his home sanitizing his mail with a bottle of hand sanitizer before he brought it into his home.

Virtual clap for taking extra precautions but hopefully the gentlemen mail wasn’t ruined.

View this post on Instagram Mood A post shared by ScoopHall (@phillly_scoophall) on Apr 17, 2020 at 12:11pm PDT

Philly Man Cleans Mail With Hand Sanitizer [Video]

Written By: Weso Posted April 17, 2020

