Coronavirus
Kenyans To Receive Hennessy in COVID-19 Care Packages

Governor Mike Sonko is giving out COVID-19 care packages that include Hennessy to citizens

In this photo illustration, Cognac Hennessy VS at the bar...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

According to CNN Kenya’s Capital city Nairobi is distributing COVID-19 care packages thanks to its Governor Mike Sonko.  While this sounds like a great service for its citizens, some are upset with Governor Sonko because the care packages contain small bottles of the popular Cognac Hennessy.

Sonko stated in a video posted to Twitter, “I think from the research conducted by the World Health Organization and various organizations, it has been believed that alcohol plays a major role in killing the coronavirus,”  The World Health Organization has stated that alcohol consumption should be minimized and it does not protect humans from COVID-19 stating that it can weaken ones health.

The CEO of Amref Health Africa, a medical nonprofit organization, Githinji Gitahi took to twitter to encourage Kenyans to responsibly dump their free bottle of Hennessy like they would dispose of a used mask.

Hennessy made a statement in the Nairobi News saying, “Hennessy would like to stress that the consumption of our brand or any other alcoholic beverage does not protect against the virus,”

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Photos
