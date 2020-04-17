CLOSE
Business In Cincinnati are Hopeful About May 1st Opening

With the state being shut down for about a month now; the ecomonic decline has been devasting. Especially for small and local businesses here, Many resturants and stores have layed of the majority of their employees, but are still hopeful for a turn around with tthe slow opening of the state.

What precautions will you be taking if Gov, Dewine rollout goes as planned?

Businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic have had to improvise to survive. Now, they are eager to open again. However, they know the restart will only be successful if customers are confident that they will be safe.

“Being closed has not been good for business or our morale. Opening, we know there will be challenges and guidelines, rules (and) restrictions. We just need to know what they are,” Betsy Eicher said.

