Tory Lanez “Dope Boy’s Diary,” Kehlani “Everybody Business” & More | Daily Visuals 4.16.20

While most music artists have been using this quarantine time to either entertain their fans via IG live or just take a break from it all, Tory Lanez has been keeping his page lit with Quarantine Radio and having models from all walks of life turn up with him like they’re in the club. It’s been pretty entertaining.

But getting back on his music grind, Lanez comes through with some new visuals to “Dope Boy’s Diary” which finds TL laying down the track in an open studio where loose leaf paper dances with the wind behind him. Rappers still write on paper? Thought they’d just jot everything down on their phones.

On the R&B tip, Kehlani hears everything says about her and in her clip to “Everbody Business” takes in some fresh air on her front yard while addressing all them gossip folk. Mind y’all business, b!

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from D Smoke and Snoop Dogg, Stunna 4 Vegas, and more.

TORY LANEZ – “DOPE BOY’S DIARY”

KEHLANI – “EVERYBODY BUSINESS”

D SMOKE & SNOOP DOGG – “GASPAR YANGA”

STUNNA 4 VEGAS – “A HUNNID”

SMOKE DZA FT. FLIPP DINERO – “PRAYING FOR MY SOUL”

QUIN NFN FT. LIL 2Z – “SEWED UP”

