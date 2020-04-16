CLOSE
Events
HomeEvents

No Thermometer? This is How You Can Still Tell if You Have a Fever…

Woman with thermometer and icepack

Source: Brand X Pictures / Getty

It’s a bit hard to find thermometers right now—they’re one of those items that’s hard to find along with antibacterial hand gel and toilet paper. So, if you can’t get a thermometer, how are you supposed to tell if you have a fever?

Hot tea, Capsules and pills and Digital medical thermometer. Medical concept

Source: mikroman6 / Getty

According to MedicalNewsToday, clinical nurse consultant Emma Selby says to see if someone else has a fever use the back of your hand to feel their chest and back, and if they feel hotter than usual for that individual they might have a high temperature. She adds, “Typically, if someone has a temperature they will look quite flushed with red cheeks or a red chest. They can also experience sweating and feeling hot. [Some people] experience what we call ‘chills.’

 If you or a loved one is complaining of feeling very cold when no one else is, there is a good chance they have a fever.” Most fevers require no treatment, though some home remedies can ease symptoms. Anyone with a very high fever should see a doctor for a full diagnosis.

For more information, click here.

No Thermometer? This is How You Can Still Tell if You Have a Fever…  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Tory Lanez “Dope Boy’s Diary,” Kehlani “Everybody Business”…
 16 hours ago
04.17.20
Dame Dash Has Bad Day In Court, Calls…
 20 hours ago
04.17.20
Snoop Dogg Rages At Bill Gates & Microsoft…
 22 hours ago
04.17.20
10 items
Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Is Showing Booty’s Run…
 1 day ago
04.16.20
Photos
Close