50 Cent ft. Post Malone “Tryna F*ck Me,” Boosie Badazz “Who Am I To Judge” & More | Daily Visuals 4.15.20

Now that Power is officially a wrap, 50 Cent has a little time on his hands and what better way to use it than to get back on his rap grind and link up with one of the music game’s most popular artists?

Looking to get back on the charts, the G-Unit general finds himself rolling with Post Malone in his visuals to “Tryna F*ck Me” where the two utilize a fast flow over an “Off The Books” sample that Big Pun made a classic in the late 90’s. R.I.P. Big Pun.

Down South Boosie Badazz touches on some of his more controversial statements while admitting he should’ve minded his business while kicking it in his crib for his clip to “Who Am I To Judge.” This still won’t be enough to get on the good side of sponsors who ditched him. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Krayzie Bone, IDK, and more.

50 CENT FT. POST MALONE – “TRYNA F*CK ME”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “WHO AM I TO JUDGE”

KRAYZIE BONE – “MAJOR GREATER”

TECH N9NE FT. FLATBUSH ZOMBIES & JEHRY ROBINSON – “LOOK WHAT I DID”

BOSS TOP FT. KING VON – “GET BACK MODE”

IDK – “IN MY WHITE TEE”

