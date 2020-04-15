CLOSE
5 New Skills You Can Learn for Free Online!

With #socialdistancing be at the forefront of every thing we do, America seems to have a lot of time on their hands to invest back into themselves. We want to help you make the most out of your down time so here’s  few free classes that you can take to make the most out of your quarantine.

According to People, there are plenty of sites out there that are offering classes for free in all types of areas of expertise. Here are 5 skills you can learn online for free right now:

1.  Cooking classes.  Check out the BBC and “The New York Times” for free recipes and how-to videos.  TheKitchn.com is another good one.  (Spelled K-I-T-C-H-N)

 

2.  Learn an instrument.  Fender has free guitar, ukulele, and bass classes for the next three months.  They offered it to the first 100,000 subscribers, then extended it the first ONE MILLION people who sign up at Fender.com/PlayThrough.

 

3.  Learn a new language.  If you’re a student or have kids, Rosetta Stone is offering three months of free online classes.

 

4.  Learn to code.  You can start learning the basics at FreeCodeCamp.org.

 

 

5.  Take a free Ivy League course.  ClassCentral.com has a list of 450 online classes you can take.  Everything from nursing to quantum mechanics.

Those are just a few of the great options. Check out more info here.

 

5 New Skills You Can Learn for Free Online!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

