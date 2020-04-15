After adapting a more “modernized” style for their uniforms several years ago, the Cleveland Browns have decided to go back to its past for the team’s new look.

They have unveiled their latest set of uniforms that not only pays tribute to its legacy, but goes back to what different team members have worn dating back to the Browns’ beginning back in 1946, while maintaining a few features from the 2015 makeover.

True to ourselves.

True to our loyal fans.

True to who we’ll always be.https://t.co/VwRW3sfRSx pic.twitter.com/HbQYZQEu9N — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 15, 2020

No longer included are ” the oversized striping on the team’s chest/shoulders” and the “CLEVELAND” lettering above the numbers on the front.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Instead, the Browns’ home uniform will simply feature a brown jersey with white numbers, while the road uniform will consist of brown numbers on a white jersey. Both sets will include the team’s striping on both the sleeves and socks, and pairs of plain white and brown will be available to be worn with each.

The “Color Rush” all-browns uniforms, with orange lettering, is staying put. The striping on the sleeves, however, are not.

There won’t be much changes to the helmets. Say goodbye to the “texturized faux carbon pattern print,” but the brown facemasks and traditional striping are remaining in place.

Here’s more of the new look below:

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Diamond Images and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Post and Third through Sixth Picture Courtesy of Facebook

SPORTS: Cleveland Browns Are Going ‘Back to the Future’ With Their New Uniforms was originally published on wzakcleveland.com