Halle, Sis. You Didn’t Have To Slay This Hard For The #PillowChallenge!

Ever since Halle Berry started following little-oh-me on Twitter (probably because of this), I feel like we’re besties…in my head, kind of like with Tracee Ellis Ross, who still has no idea that I exist though. But I digress.

So since Halle is my homegirl, let me be the first to say that she is absolutely owning Instagram during the quarantine. Yes, DJ D-Nice‘s Live music parties are cute—former First Lady Michelle Obama popped by—and yes, the battles between producers like the upcoming one between Babyface and Teddy Riley is about to be LIT and fashion ready!

But Halle doesn’t need all that to snatch our edges off. She can do something as small as a post a pic and damn near break the Internet. Hence: The #PillowChallenge.

What’s the pillow challenge you ask?

Until today, I didn’t even know it was a thing, but apparently because folks are so bored during the lockdown or need something joyful to do to distract them from all the doom and gloom in the world, they have come up something a new challenge. So the challenge is turning your pillows and bedding into Haute couture….and I ain’t mad.

Clearly, it’s gaining traction, cause my homegirl, got wind of it and posted the flyest pic of her accepting the challenge.

“You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge,” the Oscar winner wrote on Wednesday morning, looking fresh off the runway in this navy blue ensemble. And let’s talk about the hat. Straight out of Dominque Devereaux’s closet.

HALLE, YOU DIDN’T HAVE TO SNAP THIS HARD! I swear you didn’t.

Here are some other folks brilliantly following in Halle’s footsteps:

Love it! I definitely want to see where this challenge goes.

BEAUTIES: What would be your #PillowChallenge lewk?

