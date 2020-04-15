50 Cent’s New Tell All Book On The Way

The hip hop mogul, 50 cent, has a new tell-all memoir dropping at the end of the month. In this new offering; 50 cent dishes on some of his celebrity friends and shares a story about beefing with Gayle King over her billionaire best Oprah Winfrey.

According to ALLHIPHOP.COM, the book titled “Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter” is due to hit bookshelves around the world on April 28th,

50 details what it was like to have Gayle King check him for talking smack about her bestie Oprah Winfrey.

(AllHipHop News) Gayle King moves ill.The CBS morning show gangsta says what she wants when she wants and to whom she wants. Don't let that "I'm a reporter just doing what reporters do" stuff fool you. At least that is what 50 Cent wants you to believe in his new book, "Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter."

