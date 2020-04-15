50 Cent’s New Tell All Book On The Way

The hip hop mogul, 50 cent, has a new tell-all memoir dropping at the end of the month. In this new offering; 50 cent dishes on some of his celebrity friends and shares a story about beefing with Gayle King over her billionaire best Oprah Winfrey.
According to ALLHIPHOP.COM, the book titled “Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter” is due to hit bookshelves around the world on April 28th,
At least that is what 50 Cent wants you to believe in his new book, “Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter.”
Also On 101.1 The Wiz: