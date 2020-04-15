Local Food Bank Helps Out Cincy Neighbors

The current state of America is finding local Cincy residents searching for resources. One local food bank is filling in the gap for citizens by becoming a one-stop shop. A variety of resources all in one place seems to be just what the city needs, as many more families are looking for ways to provide food for their families and financial stimulus to cover bills and living expenses.

ACCORDING TO LOCAL 12, local food banks have been skyrocketing.

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The Freestore Foodbank is used to helping out in times of need, but the pandemic has led to an exponential increase in clients. They’ve given out six months of food in just one month and now they’re hoping the community thinks of their neighbors.

“Our food distribution that we had last Thursday in Norwood, we said that 75% of the families that came through were brand new,” said Kurt Reiber, CEO and president of the Freestore Foodbank.

READ MORE HERE.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: