Need A Quarantine Escape? Saturn, Jupiter & Mars To Align With Moon

Are you like the rest of us, tired of being cooped up in the house because of stay at home orders due to coronavirus? Well nature will give us some entertainment this week as Jupiter, Saturn and Mars will line up next to Earth’s moon for a few days.
According to WSBTV you will not need anything special equipment to see the planets, but if you do have a telescope you will be able to see the rings on Saturn. Check out the planet times below:
Tuesday April 14th – Jupiter and the moon will be in conjunction at 7:05 p.m. EDT
Wednesday April 15th – Saturn will be conjunction with the moon at 5:18am EDT
Thursday April 16th – Mars will be in conjunction with the moon at 12:33am EDT
