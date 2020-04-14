It’s a boy for Russell Wilson and Ciara!

The couple revealed the sex of their second child together in a sweet video posted on social media on Tuesday. Ciara, along with daughter Sienna and son Future from a previous relationship stood side-by-side as the Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his wife held air cannons.

“What do you want it to be?” Russell asks Future, who tells him “a boy.” Soon as Ciara and Russell pop the cannons, blue smoke filled the air. Ciara then asks both Sienna and Future what color it was. “Blue!” Future exclaims before realizing he’s about to be a big brother to a little boy before running off.

Ciara revealed that she was indeed pregnant back in Janauary. Watch the adorable video below!

RELATED: Ciara Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3

RELATED: Russell Wilson, Ciara Donating 1 Million Meals

RELATED: Ciara Reveals The Prayer She Prayed That Led Her To Russell Wilson

Ciara, Russell Wilson Reveal They’re Having A Baby Boy was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Written By: Brandon Caldwell Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: