Yella Beezy Talks New Single ‘HeadLocc,’ Quarantine Lifestyle + More

Dallas Rapper Yella Beezy called into the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva to talk about his latest single “Headlocc.” The rapper talked about staying consistent in the hip hop game while always repping his southern roots. Beezy also dished on the reality of being quarantined due to coronavirus and how this transition has made promoting his music a little more unconventional then usual. Quick and Yella Beezy also compared their huge shoe collections. Listen to the full interview below:

Written By: QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva Posted 15 hours ago

