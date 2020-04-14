OHIO: 1st Inmate Dies From COVID-19, Staff Infections Top 260

Ohio has seen an inmate died from the coronavirus on Monday.

Gov. Mike DeWine says the number of injected people in state prisons reached 260 and that number is expected to increase.

The inmate was from Pickaway Correctional Institution and reportedly had long chronic health problems before catching the coronavirus.

According to the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, 28 prisons have been on full quarantine. Data shows that 119 staff members have tested positive, the majority at Marion Correctional Institution. Inmate infections are at 146, with most at Pickaway.

The agency has limited prisons to only serve two meals a day, brunch and dinner, to limit movement within the facilities.

DeWine is also considering to release 200 inmates early due to the outbreaks in the prisons. The state continues to review cases for eligible releases.

Source: 10TV

