CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

OHIO: 1st Inmate Dies From COVID-19, Staff Infections Top 260

Ohio has seen an inmate died from the coronavirus on Monday.

Coronavirus Symptoms

Source: CDC / CDC

Gov. Mike DeWine says the number of injected people in state prisons reached 260 and that number is expected to increase.

The inmate was from Pickaway Correctional Institution and reportedly had long chronic health problems before catching the coronavirus.

Inmates in study program, Santa Ana, CA

Source: Spencer Grant / Getty

According to the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, 28 prisons have been on full quarantine. Data shows that 119 staff members have tested positive, the majority at Marion Correctional Institution. Inmate infections are at 146, with most at Pickaway.

The agency has limited prisons to only serve two meals a day, brunch and dinner, to limit movement within the facilities.

DeWine is also considering to release 200 inmates early due to the outbreaks in the prisons. The state continues to review cases for eligible releases.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Released From Prison Due To Coronavirus, Placed On House Arrest

5 photos Launch gallery

Tekashi 6ix9ine Released From Prison Due To Coronavirus, Placed On House Arrest

Continue reading Tekashi 6ix9ine Released From Prison Due To Coronavirus, Placed On House Arrest

Tekashi 6ix9ine Released From Prison Due To Coronavirus, Placed On House Arrest

[caption id="attachment_9921129" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Power 105.1) [/caption] Tekashi 6ix9ine is a free man, technically. The Brooklyn rapper with the rainbow hair and multiple tattoos was freed by U.S. District Judge Engelmayer on Thursday, days after he pleaded for his release due to concerns of the coronavirus pandemic and how its affecting New York prisons. According to the conditions of his release, he’ll serve the first four months on home incarceration, monitored by GPS. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, he’ll have to remain at his residence unless he asks for permission from the probation department to seek any sort of medical treatment or talk with his attorney. He was originally set to be released in August after serving two years with credit for time served. 6ix9ine’s lawyer argued that the rapper complained of shortness of breath recently but did not attribute it to COVID-19. “If he contracts the virus, he could die,” his attorney Lance Lazzaro told Complex. Initially, his motion for compassionate release was denied by Judge Englemayer. “Had the Court known that sentencing Mr. Hernandez to serve the final four months of his term in a federal prison would have exposed him to a heightened health risk, the Court would have directed that these four months be served instead in home confinement,” Engelmayer’s order read. “The Court accordingly denies Mr. Hernandez’s motion for relief.” The reactions to 6ix9ine’s early release are … well, judge for yourself. RELATED: Judge Keeps Tekashi 6ix9ine Prison Release Socially Distant RELATED: Tekashi 6ix9ine Wants Out Of Jail Early Because Of Coronavirus

Source: 10TV

OHIO: 1st Inmate Dies From COVID-19, Staff Infections Top 260  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Former President Barack Obama Endorses Joe Biden For…
 1 hour ago
04.14.20
Ciara, Russell Wilson Reveal They’re Having A Baby…
 2 hours ago
04.14.20
XXXTentacion ft. Lil Wayne “School Shooters,” Lil Baby…
 19 hours ago
04.14.20
Philly Police Removed People Without Masks From Buses,…
 19 hours ago
04.14.20
Photos
Close