Philadelphia: Building Collapse & Leaves Montgomery Ave Destroyed [Video]

Source: Bill McCay / Getty

Just about everyone in Philadelphia has been staying in the house due to the Coronavirus. Residents on Montgomery Ave. had a rude awakening this morning as a building collapsed due to a high volume of wind.

The result of the building falling down left the whole block a mess & wires have been sparking. No reports have come out on what will be the next steps in cleaning the block up due to the pandemic we are currently facing that is ordering people to stay in the house. It has not been reported if anyone was injured. More details on the way as the story develops.

 

 

Philadelphia: Building Collapse & Leaves Montgomery Ave Destroyed [Video]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

